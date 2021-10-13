loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $10.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. loanDepot traded as low as $5.95 and last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 298092 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.07.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LDI. Raymond James decreased their price objective on loanDepot from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on loanDepot from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on loanDepot from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on loanDepot from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, loanDepot has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.15.

In other loanDepot news, Director Michael Linton purchased 7,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $70,913.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,485,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in loanDepot during the first quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in loanDepot during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in loanDepot by 417.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in loanDepot during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.63.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $779.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.68 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%.

About loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

