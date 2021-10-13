Lodge Hill Capital LLC Takes Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,135,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $16,866,000. Ford Motor comprises approximately 4.9% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 1,198.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. 50.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.94.

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.55. 2,903,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,754,195. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.50.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

