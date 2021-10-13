Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) Trading Down 0.9%

Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOGN)’s share price was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.65 and last traded at $46.65. Approximately 3 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.05.

The company has a market cap of $29.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.05.

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%.

About Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN)

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Logansport Savings Bank. It provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers services under the following categories: Personal Banking, Personal Lending and Business Banking. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Logansport, IN.

