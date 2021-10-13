LPL Financial LLC Acquires 361,351 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,727,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361,351 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $61,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 27.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.49. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $23.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.34%.

