LPL Financial LLC Buys 280,951 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 17.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,907,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,951 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $52,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 106,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 34,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 56.2% during the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 36.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter.

PTBD opened at $26.82 on Wednesday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $29.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.54.

