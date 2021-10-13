LPL Financial LLC Has $49.20 Million Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,310,912 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081,282 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Ford Motor worth $49,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $174,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,839,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,456,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $54,593,000 after buying an additional 726,473 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Ford Motor by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after acquiring an additional 85,635 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 17.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,345 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 16,947 shares during the last quarter. 50.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $62.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

