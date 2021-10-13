LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 697,096 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,979 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $54,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $1,726,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $544,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $3,190,000. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Barclays upped their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Oracle to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

NYSE ORCL opened at $95.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $55.14 and a 12 month high of $96.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 156,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $14,101,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 502,376 shares of company stock worth $45,247,196. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

