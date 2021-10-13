LPL Financial LLC Sells 19,661 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,443,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,661 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $65,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,821,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,761 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,898,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,963,000 after purchasing an additional 123,190 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,090.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 102,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 93,512 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,420,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,312,000 after buying an additional 21,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

WFC opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $191.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.40. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $51.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.95.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

