Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,952 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $35,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wills Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,099,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 278 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $476.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.32.

LULU opened at $384.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $407.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.21. The company has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a PE ratio of 60.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $437.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total transaction of $108,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.