Lumina Fund Management LLC Makes New $93,000 Investment in Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN)

Lumina Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,787,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,661,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,984,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Rain Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

RAIN stock traded up $1.30 on Wednesday, reaching $14.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,666. Rain Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.12.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.11. On average, analysts anticipate that Rain Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $54,139.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 392,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $6,468,515.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Rain Therapeutics Company Profile

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

