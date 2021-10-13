Lumina Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Lumina Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000. Seagen accounts for 0.4% of Lumina Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagen by 11.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Seagen by 12.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Seagen by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 858,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,257,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 38.9% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on SGEN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Seagen from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.00.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 14,294 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $2,416,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 533 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $82,375.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 106,563 shares of company stock worth $17,469,013 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGEN traded up $3.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.60. The company had a trading volume of 7,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,705. The stock has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.19 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.70. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.20 and a fifty-two week high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $388.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.62 million. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.