Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Price Target Lowered to C$1.75 at Raymond James

Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CVE:LUM opened at C$0.56 on Tuesday. Lumina Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.55 and a 12-month high of C$1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$209.51 million and a PE ratio of -21.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.75.

Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metals in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

