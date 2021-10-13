Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Cut to C$11.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LUN. Raymond James cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$11.50 to C$10.70 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$9.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, CSFB dropped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$13.02.

Shares of TSE LUN opened at C$9.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.78. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$7.49 and a 52-week high of C$16.07. The stock has a market cap of C$7.06 billion and a PE ratio of 9.11.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The mining company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 10.5299999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Peter Thomas Rockandel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total value of C$279,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at C$502,650. Also, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.91 per share, with a total value of C$49,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$552,420.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

