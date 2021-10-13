LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €780.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) received a €780.00 ($917.65) price objective from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.05% from the stock’s current price.

MC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €726.00 ($854.12) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €700.00 ($823.53) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €725.00 ($852.94) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €800.00 ($941.18) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €775.00 ($911.76) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €709.83 ($835.10).

Shares of EPA:MC opened at €633.90 ($745.76) on Wednesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12 month low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a 12 month high of €260.55 ($306.53). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €649.01 and its 200 day moving average price is €643.39.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

