Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) shares traded down 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.37 and last traded at $12.52. 3,689 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 490,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Institutional investors own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

