LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.29.

NYSE:LYB opened at $96.86 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $66.72 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.91. The stock has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,726,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,237,650,000 after buying an additional 2,196,558 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,538,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,627,145,000 after purchasing an additional 423,203 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,011,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,235,588,000 after purchasing an additional 539,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,684,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,697,000 after purchasing an additional 149,248 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,066,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,344,000 after purchasing an additional 431,182 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

