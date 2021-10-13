MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Trading 6.3% Higher

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)’s share price traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.57 and last traded at $17.56. 27,646 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 594,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.52.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their price target on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 292.67 and a beta of 0.98.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. As a group, analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,579,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,161,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,135,000 after purchasing an additional 770,312 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,766,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,707,000 after purchasing an additional 681,416 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 17,823.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 304,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 303,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 892,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,673,000 after purchasing an additional 250,569 shares during the last quarter. 43.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

