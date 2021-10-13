Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) Position Increased by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 1,757.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,499,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,418,829 shares during the period. Magellan Health comprises 2.2% of Glazer Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Magellan Health worth $141,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGLN. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Health by 55.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after acquiring an additional 52,786 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Health in the first quarter valued at $73,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Magellan Health by 5.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Magellan Health in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Magellan Health by 9.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of MGLN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.71. 1,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,712. Magellan Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.95 and a fifty-two week high of $95.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 6.50%. Magellan Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

