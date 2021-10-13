MakiSwap Price Hits $0.21 on Exchanges (MAKI)

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. MakiSwap has a total market capitalization of $14.28 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MakiSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00062435 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.40 or 0.00123399 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00076758 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,303.55 or 1.00106359 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,466.22 or 0.06162853 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MakiSwap Profile

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

Buying and Selling MakiSwap

