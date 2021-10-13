Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 31.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,237 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Manhattan Associates comprises approximately 0.8% of Algert Global LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 19.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,563,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,479,000 after acquiring an additional 250,479 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,790,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,107,000 after acquiring an additional 228,468 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 48.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 573,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,267,000 after acquiring an additional 186,781 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,655,000 after purchasing an additional 102,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 259.4% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 111,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,101,000 after purchasing an additional 80,561 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.71.

In related news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total transaction of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,969 shares in the company, valued at $17,886,144.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $154.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,637. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.53. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $83.74 and a one year high of $167.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.12 and a beta of 1.98.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The company had revenue of $166.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

