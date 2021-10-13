Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Short Interest Down 88.6% in September

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 88.6% from the September 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

MTEX opened at $33.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.21 and its 200-day moving average is $26.78. The stock has a market cap of $63.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.99. Mannatech has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $49.08.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter. Mannatech had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 4.22%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Mannatech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

In other Mannatech news, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $61,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,137.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $127,140 in the last three months. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mannatech during the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Mannatech by 6.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mannatech during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Inc develops nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category include integrative health,targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L.

