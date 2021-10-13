Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) will report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Marathon Oil reported earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 210.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marathon Oil.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.07.

NYSE:MRO traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $15.79. 16,923,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,682,074. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of -23.01, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average of $12.20. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $16.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,192,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,737,000 after purchasing an additional 31,416 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 845,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,026,000 after purchasing an additional 83,602 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 20,912 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 343,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 40,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Oil (MRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.