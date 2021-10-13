Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.77% of Markel worth $124,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Markel by 2.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Markel by 2.0% in the first quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 3.5% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Markel by 15.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 97 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,258.63 on Wednesday. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $913.04 and a 12 month high of $1,288.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,243.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,215.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.45 by $3.69. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 21.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 60.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total value of $79,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

