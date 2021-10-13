Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the September 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 309,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MAKSY traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $4.76. 8,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.42. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.78.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAKSY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

