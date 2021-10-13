Marlowe (LON:MRL) Hits New 12-Month High at $950.00

Marlowe plc (LON:MRL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 950 ($12.41) and last traded at GBX 927.25 ($12.11), with a volume of 5404 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 930 ($12.15).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Marlowe from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 951 ($12.42) target price on shares of Marlowe in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 951 ($12.42) price target on shares of Marlowe in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marlowe in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 833.40 ($10.89).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of £695.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 843.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 815.54.

In related news, insider Alex Dacre purchased 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 807 ($10.54) per share, for a total transaction of £25,017 ($32,684.87).

About Marlowe (LON:MRL)

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

