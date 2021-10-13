Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.43 and last traded at $22.02. Approximately 41,615 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,792,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.67.

MQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.80.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $122.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,035,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $462,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

About Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

