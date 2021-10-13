Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,184,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,325 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Marriott International worth $161,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 16.9% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 46,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 8.9% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAR. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.93.

In other Marriott International news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $667,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,760 shares of company stock worth $5,308,670. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International stock opened at $157.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $88.92 and a one year high of $159.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a PE ratio of 148.54 and a beta of 1.75.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.