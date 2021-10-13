Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 371.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 28,257 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 162,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 42,487 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 36,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 8,969 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 18,886 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marten Transport by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,065,000 after buying an additional 109,343 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Marten Transport in the 1st quarter valued at $1,290,000. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

MRTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.97. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $19.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.33.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $232.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

In other news, Director Jerry M. Bauer bought 15,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $226,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 22.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marten Transport Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.