Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) will announce earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Martin Midstream Partners’ earnings. Martin Midstream Partners posted earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Martin Midstream Partners.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $184.29 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

In related news, Director Ruben S. Martin purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $140,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,691,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,277,654.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 46,641 shares of company stock valued at $145,595. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 173.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 253.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 22,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 26,791 shares in the last quarter. 34.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MMLP traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $3.40. 666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,062. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.83. Martin Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $3.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.76%.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.