Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Position in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,213,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,021 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.72% of GCM Grosvenor worth $33,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in GCM Grosvenor by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GCMG opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $15.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.03.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. GCM Grosvenor’s payout ratio is currently 73.47%.

Several analysts have commented on GCMG shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

