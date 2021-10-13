Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $19.81 Million Holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $19,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 345.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,100,000 after buying an additional 50,878 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1,629.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 80,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,969,000 after purchasing an additional 76,058 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the second quarter valued at $1,983,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the second quarter valued at $3,283,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on KALU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

In other news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total transaction of $48,448.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $109,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,800 shares of company stock worth $205,956 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU opened at $109.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.99. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.13 and a fifty-two week high of $141.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($1.27). Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 168.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 95.68%.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.