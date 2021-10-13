Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $21.60 Million Stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 448,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663,474 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.04% of GMS worth $21,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GMS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,074,000 after buying an additional 857,486 shares during the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GMS by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 4,548,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,920,000 after purchasing an additional 581,851 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in GMS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,750,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in GMS by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,487,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,585,000 after purchasing an additional 388,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in GMS by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 859,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,875,000 after purchasing an additional 173,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

GMS opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. GMS Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.07 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.96.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.78 million. GMS had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. GMS’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays upped their price target on GMS from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

In other GMS news, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $294,817.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.38 per share, with a total value of $2,015,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 240,729 shares of company stock worth $11,501,175 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

