Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Makes New $30.86 Million Investment in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 325,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,859,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $552,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $697,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $950,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCOR opened at $89.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.57. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.96 and a 1 year high of $108.75.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($2.01). The firm had revenue of $122.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Procore Technologies news, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 7,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $638,247.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 613,460 shares in the company, valued at $53,518,250.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $1,413,288.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 724,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,173,799.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,525 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,441.

Several analysts have recently commented on PCOR shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procore Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.86.

Procore Technologies Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

