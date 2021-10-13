Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stock Position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,422 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Nevro were worth $36,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,967,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $657,800,000 after buying an additional 119,909 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 414.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 32,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 26,506 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 231.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,389,000 after buying an additional 52,022 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the second quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 25.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nevro alerts:

NVRO stock opened at $115.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 7.53. Nevro Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $99.54 and a fifty-two week high of $188.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.83 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO D Keith Grossman purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.07 per share, for a total transaction of $735,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVRO. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Nevro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.17.

Nevro Profile

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.