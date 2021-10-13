Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 1,285 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 447,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.30% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $27,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBIO. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.90.

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $46.64 on Wednesday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.29 and a 12 month high of $73.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.03. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 0.79.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $54.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 million. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative net margin of 789.46% and a negative return on equity of 805.16%. The business’s revenue was up 5399900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $733,349.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

