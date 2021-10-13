Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,056,439 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 109,569 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 6.70% of Hanmi Financial worth $39,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HAFC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Hanmi Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Hanmi Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $20.04 on Wednesday. Hanmi Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.55.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.24. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $58.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

