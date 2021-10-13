Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Natixis

Natixis raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 178.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 226,129 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $128,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $237,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,141,000. Quilter Plc raised its position in Mastercard by 0.9% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 35,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,640,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 41.2% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.48.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total value of $29,246,860.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,902,874 shares in the company, valued at $39,960,750,357.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 797,580 shares of company stock worth $299,602,012 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $5.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $339.36. 91,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,793,197. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $334.87 billion, a PE ratio of 47.96, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.27.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.