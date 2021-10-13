Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $83.44

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $83.44 and traded as low as $81.00. Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $81.30, with a volume of 7,665,621 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.25 and a 200-day moving average of $83.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

