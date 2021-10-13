Matson (NYSE:MATX) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Matson (NYSE:MATX) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.390-$6.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Matson also updated its Q3 guidance to $6.39-6.58 EPS.

Shares of MATX stock opened at $89.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Matson has a 52-week low of $48.97 and a 52-week high of $89.75.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.75. Matson had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $874.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.54 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Matson will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Matson news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $61,041.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $333,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,966,819.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,414,613. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Matson stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,218 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of Matson worth $10,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

