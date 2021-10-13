Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Price Target Cut to C$8.25 by Analysts at Raymond James

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$8.25 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

MMX has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maverix Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

NYSE MMX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,572. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.20. The company has a market cap of $719.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.05. Maverix Metals has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $6.40.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 67.36%. The business had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Maverix Metals will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Maverix Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Maverix Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 29.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. 10.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

