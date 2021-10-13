Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Shares Gap Up to $8.99

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.99, but opened at $9.35. Mawson Infrastructure Group shares last traded at $9.35, with a volume of 600 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $645.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.62.

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

