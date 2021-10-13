McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,437 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 17.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $294,000. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.3% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 9,685 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,518 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% in the first quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCD stock traded down $3.15 on Wednesday, reaching $241.37. 31,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,713,458. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $249.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $240.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.94.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

