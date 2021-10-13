Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Medallion Financial Corp. is a specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans. “
NASDAQ:MFIN opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. Medallion Financial has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.77 million, a PE ratio of 208.30 and a beta of 2.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.51.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 113,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $341,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 848,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,517,000 after buying an additional 48,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Medallion Financial
Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.
