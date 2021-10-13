Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medallion Financial Corp. is a specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans. “

NASDAQ:MFIN opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. Medallion Financial has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.77 million, a PE ratio of 208.30 and a beta of 2.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.51.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Medallion Financial will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 113,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $341,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 848,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,517,000 after buying an additional 48,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

