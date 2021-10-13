MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Price Target Cut to $31.00

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.54% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist lowered their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MEDNAX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.
Shares of MEDNAX stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $26.60. 5,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.18. MEDNAX has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $35.67.
In other MEDNAX news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $36,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $3,333,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,069 shares of company stock valued at $3,655,028 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 1,207.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000.
MEDNAX Company Profile
MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.
