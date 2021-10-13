MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Price Target Cut to $31.00

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist lowered their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MEDNAX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of MEDNAX stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $26.60. 5,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.18. MEDNAX has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $35.67.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.12 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. MEDNAX’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MEDNAX will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $36,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $3,333,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,069 shares of company stock valued at $3,655,028 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 1,207.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

