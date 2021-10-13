Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,767 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $57,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 184,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,886,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,754,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 78,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 912,126 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $107,749,000 after purchasing an additional 48,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,906,460. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Raymond James boosted their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $122.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.18. The company has a market cap of $165.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.94 and a 12 month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

