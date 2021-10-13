Megacoin (MEC) Price Tops $0.0075 on Major Exchanges

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $297,169.45 and approximately $3.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Megacoin has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.24 or 0.00306527 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004895 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,692,650 coins. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

