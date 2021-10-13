Memetic / PepeCoin Trading Down 4.3% Over Last Week (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0366 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $298.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.51 or 0.00317310 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00009683 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001732 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006644 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

