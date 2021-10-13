MetaHash Market Cap Hits $27.60 Million (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. Over the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $27.60 million and $962,324.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00062431 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.20 or 0.00122964 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.59 or 0.00077447 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,431.56 or 1.00273045 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.27 or 0.06182298 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,011,500,554 coins and its circulating supply is 2,841,020,094 coins. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

