Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL) Short Interest Update

Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.9% from the September 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEIL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 10,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,994. Methes Energies International has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.26.

Methes Energies International Company Profile

Methes Energies International Ltd. operates as a biodiesel processing equipment provider. It operates through the United States and Canada geographic segments. The firm provides cold soak systems and biodiesel product post-treatment solutions. The company was founded by John Loewen and Han Swoong Ng on June 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

