Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,381.40.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTD. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,483.00, for a total value of $1,534,905.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,385 shares in the company, valued at $7,985,955. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,486.18, for a total transaction of $1,857,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,355.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,514.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,388.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12 month low of $985.05 and a 12 month high of $1,626.62.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $924.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.96 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 32.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

